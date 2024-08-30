Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Saturday will be some clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see scattered clouds at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly at a speed of 06 to 16 knot gusting to 26 knot at places.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly that a speed of 12 to 22 knot gusting to 28 knot at places at times.

Visibility will be 05 to 10 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet surging to 5 feet at times.

Offshore will be 3 to 7 feet surging to 9 feet at times.