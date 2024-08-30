Adnan Syed’S Murder Conviction Reinstated: Maryland Supreme Court Orders New Hearing 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Court Holds Victims' Rights were Violated

BALTIMORE, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This morning the Maryland Supreme Court, by a 4-3 vote, affirmed the Maryland Appellate Court opinion that Mr. Lee's rights as a crime victim's representative had been violated. The Supreme Court ordered that Mr. Syed's conviction be reinstated and that a new vacatur hearing be held in the circuit court of the city of Baltimore with Mr. Lee being given adequate notice to appear and be heard regarding the State's Attorney's motion to vacate Mr. Syed's conviction for the murder of Mr. Lee's sister, Hae Min Lee.



David Sanford, Chairman of Sanford Heisler Sharp, who represents the family of Hae Min Lee commented on the decision. The case is Adnan Syed v. Young Lee, as Victim's Representative, Et Al.

“The Maryland Supreme Court today definitively reaffirms crime victims' rights to be treated with dignity, respect and sensitivity, rights enshrined in the Maryland State Constitution. The Supreme Court acknowledges what Hae Min Lee's family has argued: crime victims have a right to be heard in court. In this case, that means the family of murder victim Hae Min Lee had the right to reasonable notice in order to attend and meaningfully participate in the criminal justice proceedings involving Adnan Syed, the person accused and convicted of Lee's murder. Significantly, the Lee family will now have the right to address the merits of the vacatur motion after the prosecution and the defense have made their presentations in support of that motion. If there is compelling evidence to support vacating the conviction of Adnan Syed, we will be the first to agree. To date, the public has not seen evidence which would warrant overturning a murder conviction that has withstood appeals for over two decades. The burden remains on the prosecution and the defense to make their case. So far, they have not done so.”

