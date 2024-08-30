Penn Station East Coast Subs Named A Most Profitable Franchise For 4Th Consecutive Year By Franchise Business Review

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Fast Casual Sandwich Franchise Among Esteemed List of 75 Franchises

CINCINNATI, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Station East Coast Subs , a leading fast-casual sandwich franchise, known for its fresh grilled subs and hand-cut fries is honored to be recognized among Franchise Business Review's (FBR) new list of

Most Profitable Franchises . This marks the fourth consecutive year that Penn Station has earned this prestigious ranking exemplifying its strong performance and high franchisee satisfaction.

Franchise Business Review, a leading franchise research firm, conducts independent surveys to gauge franchisee satisfaction based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. In its 2024 report of the Most Profitable Franchises, Penn Station East Coast Subs is one of just 75 franchise brands to receive this award, reflecting its strong financial performance and the high level of support it provides to its franchise network.

The data analyzed surveyed 35,000 franchise owners representing 365 brands. Franchise Business Review examined franchisees' overall satisfaction with their brand and their likelihood to recommend it to others, as well as annual income of franchise owners and minimum startup capital requirement.

"We are excited to be listed among FBR's Most Profitable Franchises for a fourth consecutive year," said Craig Dunaway, Chief Operating Officer of Penn Station East Coast Subs. "This recognition is evidence of our ongoing commitment to support our franchisees and ensure they have the tools and resources necessary to succeed. Our franchise network is the backbone of our brand, and we are dedicated to maintaining the high standards that have earned us this distinction."

Franchisees of Penn Station East Coast Subs were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions regarding their experience and satisfaction in key areas such as training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. This recognition demonstrates what a strong choice Penn Station is for entrepreneurs looking for a profitable and rewarding business opportunity.



"Owner satisfaction, profitability, and long-term return on your investment are three of the most critical factors anyone should consider before investing in any franchise business," said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. "Most franchise businesses - like any new business - require several years of hard work before they start to really take off, but if you take the time to do your research, you have a much better chance of finding an opportunity that can help you attain significant wealth over time. The companies on the list of the Most Profitable Franchises offer a better than average shot at growing your income and received the highest ratings from current franchise owners on our independent satisfaction survey."

About Penn Station East Coast Subs :

Jeff Osterfeld started the award-winning sandwich chain in 1985 in Dayton, Ohio. Three years later, he sold his first Penn Station franchise. Today, there are more than 320 Penn Station East Coast Subs franchises in the U.S. serving high-quality products grilled and baked to perfection. The privately-owned franchise business serves premium products that have won numerous awards.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit . To learn more about FBR's research, please visit

