NYCM Insurance Enhances Digital Experience For Customer Convenience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EDMESTON, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NYCM Insurance, trusted provider of home, auto, and business insurance within New York state, proudly marks its 125th year while making significant enhancements to its digital experience. Known for its long-standing dedication to customer care, NYCM is reinforcing its commitment to customer convenience.

Since its founding in 1899, the company has remained committed to delivering genuine care to individuals and communities. As NYCM celebrates this significant milestone, it continues to evolve, now offering a comprehensive digital experience designed to meet the needs of their more than 600,000 policyholders, wherever they are.

"At NYCM Insurance, genuine care means being there for customers when they need it most-and that includes making it easy for them to access services on their own terms," said Cheryl Robinson, President and CEO of NYCM Insurance. "We want to make the process of reporting a claim as seamless as possible, providing customers with the tools they need to protect what matters most, whenever and wherever they choose."

To provide more accessibility, efficiency, and real-time transparency, NYCM Insurance has expanded their online claim reporting features for customers to process their home and auto claims. Customers now have access to report a claim online, view ID cards, view policy details, and more.

"Digital claim reporting offers greater sense of control by allowing customers to choose how they want to interact with us throughout the life of their claim." Robinson continued. "Customers can report their home or auto claim, track the status, view in-network auto repair shops, and receive claim payment updates all through their My Account, either on their web browser or via their mobile app."

To report a digital claim and view a personalized dashboard, customers should log in through their My Account. If customers don't have a My Account, they can create one at .

As NYCM Insurance looks to the future, they invite customers to explore their digital tools, offering greater convenience and accessibility for their home and auto insurance policies. For more information, visit /myaccount or download the NYCM Insurance mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store .

