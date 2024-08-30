City Beat News Recognizes Businesses For Achieving A Decade Of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With a focus on providing an excellent experience for customers every time, three businesses recently earned their tenth consecutive Spectrum Award.

- Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling CenterLAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- City Beat News recently recognized three businesses whose customer service efforts have earned them 10 straight Spectrum Awards for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction .Il Faro in Newport Beach, California, has provided customers with one of the best Italian dining experiences in all of Orange County for 25 years. The restaurant specializes in authentic Italian dishes accompanied by the freshest signature cocktails and wine. The cozy atmosphere combines with the family-oriented service to provide a restaurant that has attracted a wide array of locals and tourists alike for an enjoyable meal every time. At Il Faro, the goal is for the dining experience to be as pleasing to the senses as it is to the palate; they want guests to have a great meal, a fun atmosphere and to be completely satisfied. For more information about the restaurant, visit its Award Page at .Suwanee Family Dentistry in Suwanee, Georgia, is dedicated to providing each patient with the best experience, offering services from cleaning to implants, Invisalign to periodontal procedures for all ages. This is achieved by focusing on several areas: personalized care, on-time appointments, modern technology, patient education and comprehensive services. At the heart of it all is the practice's compassionate and knowledgeable team members who create relationships with patients based on listening and learning about their dental needs and desires. For more information about Suwanee Family Dentistry, visit their Award Page at .Enzo's Ristorante Italiano in Grand Junction, Colorado, was opened by Vincenzo Favale (Enzo) in 2009 with a vision of creating the area's finest Italian dining experience. Open for dinner seven days a week, Enzo's only serves the best meals made with the freshest ingredients from scratch. The dining experience is topped off by professional servers who create a memorable visit for customers. The restaurant also offers special events like live music and wine pairing dinners. Whatever the occasion, diners will have an experience like no other. For more information, visit Enzo's Award Page at .In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades - all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.“The Stirling Center is pleased to join City Beat News in recognizing these Spectrum Award Winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence.“It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding experience.”About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to .

Jamie Rawcliffe

The Stirling Center for Excellence

+18777124758 ext.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.