Telestroke Services Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.82 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14%

Telestroke Services Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Telestroke Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The telestroke services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.47 billion in 2023 to $1.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to highly developed healthcare infrastructure, regular reimbursement methods, favorable legislation, shortage of stroke specialists in rural and underserved areas, and urgent need to reduce time to treatment.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The telestroke services market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $2.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing demand for telehealth, growing patient preference for virtual stroke consultations and guidelines by healthcare organizations, the low-cost benefits of telestroke services, the adoption of time-sensitive and effective work processes for telestroke services, and a rise in research.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Telestroke Services Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Telestroke Services Market

The rising number of patients with cardiac disorders will propel the growth of the telestroke services market going forward. Cardiac disorders refer to a range of conditions that affect the heart's structure and function. Telestroke services help manage cardiac disorders by providing remote access to specialized care. Cardiologists can diagnose and treat cardiac conditions promptly through real-time video consultations and data transmission, particularly in rural or underserved areas.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the telestroke services market include Providence Health & Services, Teladoc Health Inc, Vituity, Enghouse Video (Enghouse Systems), DispatchHealth, American Well Corporation.

Major companies operating in the telestroke services market are focusing their efforts on introducing innovative technologies, such as telestroke services with image-sharing technology, to enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve patient outcomes, and ensure rapid treatment for stroke patients. Telestroke services using image-sharing technology refer to a network that employs digital tools for two-way, high-resolution video teleconferencing.

Segments:

1) By Stroke Type: Ischemic Stroke, Hemorrhagic Stroke, Transient Ischemic Attack

2) By Application: Counseling, Treatment, Emergency Service, Other Applications

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare Settings, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the telestroke market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the telestroke services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Telestroke Services Market Definition

Telestroke services refer to the use of telemedicine to enable stroke specialists to remotely assess and treat patients showing signs of a stroke. Doctors use telestroke services to quickly diagnose and suggest treatment plans for patients, regardless of their physical location, ensuring that those in remote or underserved areas receive timely and expert care.

Telestroke Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Telestroke Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on telestroke services market size, telestroke services market drivers and trends, telestroke services market major players, telestroke services competitors' revenues, telestroke services market positioning, and telestroke services market growth across geographies. The telestroke services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

