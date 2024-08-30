Recruiting For Good Causes To Help Fund Nonprofits And Reward Sweet Concerts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Are you a Sweet Nonprofit that loves to reward supporters? Join the club. Collaborate with Recruiting for Good to inspire your supporters to participate; earn donations and supporters earn 3 Days to Party in Vegas and Experience U2 in Fall 2025

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good & The Sweetest RewardsSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl causes.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Did you know a 2023 survey, found 53% of adults in the U.S. said they were fans of Taylor Swift, with 44% of those identifying as Swifties and 16% as "avid" fans?"Recruiting for Good collaborates with US Based nonprofits to help fund donations and rewards community members who participate in Recruiting for Good Causes The Sweetest Concert Tickets (Fall 2025 U2 in Vegas, and in 2026 Rewarding Swifties 'Taylor Swift Tix').How Nonprofits Earn Donations and Rewards for Supporters?Nonprofit inspires community to participate in Recruiting for Good Causes1. Supporter introduces a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good finds company an employee and earns a finder's fee.3. Upon completion of guarantee period; Recruiting for Good makes a $1500 donation to nonprofit, and rewards $1500 gift card to 1st Choice Tix.Carlos Cymerman adds, "1st Choice Tix, owner Kenny and I went to high school, traveled the world together; and whenever I need event tickets, I contact Kenny...And he finds me the best tix, so I can Party for Good!"AboutAre you a sweet nonprofit that loves to reward your community for supporting you? Direct your community to participate in Recruiting for Good Causes. When a successful referral to a company is made by someone in your community; nonprofit earns $1500 donation and person also earns a $1500 gift card toward the sweetest concert tickets (provided by 4tix); in Fall 2025 U2 in Vegas and in 2026 Taylor Swift. To Learn More Visit Good for You + Community Too!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Support Girl Sports! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design TomorrowTM in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. To learn more visit Passion + Purpose + Play!Recruiting for Good rewards referrals with generous gift cards to First Choice Tickets; experts at finding The Sweetest Concert Tickets. 4tix / First Choice Tickets is an A+ rated BBB company in business for 34 years. We are A+ Google rated and members of the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB).

