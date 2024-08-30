DEADLINE ALERT For STLA, SPIR, OFIX, And DXCM: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA )

Class Period: February 15, 2024 – July 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company's financial and operational problems, revenue lower than expected and expansions of the business not turning in their favor; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR )

Class Period: March 6, 2024 – August 14, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were embedded leases of identifiable assets and pre-space mission activities for certain Space Services contracts; (2) that Spire Global lacked effective internal controls regarding revenue recognition for these contracts; (3) that, as a result, the Company overstated revenue for certain Space Services contracts; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX )

Class Period: October 11, 2022 – September 12, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Orthofix's management team was engaged in“repeated inappropriate and offensive conduct that violated multiple code of conduct requirements,” which was also“inconsistent with the Company's values and culture”; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM )

Class Period: January 8, 2024 – July 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was not truly equipped to execute on its perceived growth potential as it relied far too heavily on its ability to attract new customers while keeping existing distribution channels afloat; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

