Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Transaction In Own Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the“Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
30 August 2024
Purchase of Redeemable Participating Preference Shares into Treasury
The Company announces that it purchased today for cash 20,000 redeemable participating preference shares each of no par value in the Fund, a cell of the Company. The shares were purchased at a price per share of 108.0 pence. The shares will be held in treasury.
Voting Rights and Capital
Following this transaction, the Fund's total issued share capital is 124,682,250 redeemable participating preference shares, of which 18,235,000 shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the number of shares with voting rights in issue is 106,447,250. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Secretary
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Tel.: 01534 700000
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
