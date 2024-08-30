Hemostasis Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.48 billion in 2023 to $6.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to clinical diagnostics, surgical procedures, anticoagulant therapy monitoring, hemophilia and bleeding disorders.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to aging population, cardiovascular and chronic diseases, personalized medicine, rising surgical procedures.

Growth Driver Of The Hemostasis Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market

The increased likelihood of older people being diagnosed with a disease is driving the number of surgeries for cardiovascular diseases (CVD) using hemostasis devices. Due to the higher incidence of diseases with advancing age, there is an increase in the number of surgeries for elderly patients nowadays. These hemostasis devices are very efficient in speeding up the natural process of clotting in the blood and can monitor anticoagulation and transfusion therapy guidance in any surgery.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment market include C. R. Bard Inc., Baxter International Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Inc.

Major companies operating in the hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment market are developing innovative products such as automated hemostasis equipment to gain a competitive edge in the market. An automated hemostasis analyzer is a specialized medical device designed to streamline and simplify the process of assessing a patient's blood coagulation and clotting ability. These analyzers involve the use of advanced technology to perform a series of tests automatically, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

Segments:

1) By Product: Analyzers, Coagulation Instrument, Other Hemostasis Instruments, Reagents and Kits

2) By Device Technology: Automated, Semi-Automated, Manual

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Independent Diagnostic, Laboratories, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the global hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment market. The regions covered in the hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Hemostasis Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Hemostasis is the process of slowing and stopping the blood flow to initiate wound healing after a vascular injury. With the help of hemostasis diagnostic devices, the cause of bleeding during surgery can be predicted by identifying any hemostatic defects in patients.

Hemostasis Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hemostasis Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment market size, hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment market drivers and trends, hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment market major players, hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment competitors' revenues, hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment market positioning, and hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

