Global Insecticides Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Insecticides Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Insecticides Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The insecticides market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21.74 billion in 2023 to $23.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to agricultural intensification, crop expansion, public health concerns, pesticide resistance management.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The insecticides market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $33.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global population growth, climate change impact, integrated pest management (ipm), emerging pest threats.

Growth Driver Of The Insecticides Market

Rising crop losses are expected to propel the growth of the insecticides market going forward. Crop losses refer to the reduction in the quantity or quality of agricultural crops that occur due to various factors, including natural disasters, pests, diseases, adverse weather conditions, and other unfavorable events. Crop losses may benefit the insecticide industry by increasing the need for pest control to safeguard crops. Farmers frequently resort to pesticides to limit the damage and assure a successful harvest when crops are threatened by insect damage or destruction.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the insecticides market include Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., American Vanguard Corporation, BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, FMC Corporation.

Major companies operating in the insecticides market are focusing on product launches, such as Exponus insecticide, to help Indian farmers protect their crops from key insect pests. Exponus is a powerful and versatile insecticide that can control a wide range of insect pests in different crops at different stages.

Segments:

1) By Type: Synthetic Insecticides, Bio-insecticides

3) By Form: Sprays, Baits, Strips

2) By Application: Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the insecticides market in 2023. South America was the second-largest region in the global insecticides market. The regions covered in the insecticides market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Insecticides Market Definition

Insecticides are substances that are used to kill insects, including ovicides and larvicides, which are used for insect eggs and larvae, respectively, to control pests that affect cultivated crops. Insecticides work by either disrupting the nervous system or damaging exoskeletons.

Insecticides Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Insecticides Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on insecticides market size, insecticides market drivers and trends, insecticides market major players, insecticides competitors' revenues, insecticides market positioning, and insecticides market growth across geographies. The insecticides market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

