Industrial Robots (Warehousing And Storage Robots) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.48 billion in 2023 to $7.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to e-commerce growth, labor shortages, automation and productivity, supply chain optimization, rising costs of labor, government support for automation and robotics.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to customization and scalability, environmental and sustainability goals, need to improve operational efficiency, need to meet the demands of modern supply chain dynamics.

Growth Driver Of The Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Market

The rising investments in warehouse automation are expected to propel the growth of industrial robots in the warehousing and storage market. Warehouse automation refers to the application of advanced technologies and systems to streamline and optimize various warehouse operations. The increasing investments in warehouse automation fuel the demand for advanced robotic solutions that can enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and improve overall warehouse productivity. These investments enable the adoption of robots to meet the evolving demands of automated warehousing systems.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market include ABB Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp, KUKA AG (Keller und Knappich Augsburg), Fanuc Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Major companies operating in industrial robots in the warehousing and storage market are innovating new smart robotic technologies to gain a competitive edge in the market. Smart warehouse robots are a type of technology-driven warehouse automation that uses robots to streamline internal processes and optimize warehousing operations.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, Cartesian Robots

2) By Function: Pick And Place, Palletizing And De-palletizing, Transportation, Packaging

3) By Application: E-commerce, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food And Beverage, Healthcare, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial robots market in 2023. Western-Europe was the second-largest region in the global industrial robots market. The regions covered in the industrial robots(warehousing and storage robots) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Market Definition

Industrial robots in warehousing and storage refer to automated robots, systems that are used in warehouses, and related services. Warehouse and storage robots perform various tasks and automate the warehouse process. Industrial robots in warehousing and storage are used to do tasks such as lifting and arranging heavy products that are to be stored in racks or given spaces.

Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Industrial Robots (Warehousing and Storage Robots) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market size, industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market drivers and trends, industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market major players, industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) competitors' revenues, industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market positioning, and industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market growth across geographies. The industrial robots (warehousing and storage robots) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

