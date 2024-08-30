Ohio For Responsible Gambling Launches More Than A Bet To Combat Athlete Harassment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Student-athletes are experiencing an increase in harassment and in person, so Ohio for Responsible

Gambling has launched a new campaign to improve sports culture in a world of online sports betting.

The effort, More Than A Bet , is an online resource for coaches and navigating harassment. It also helps counselors, campus life leaders, and the public understand the wide-ranging consequences of gambling-related harassment.

"These young athletes are more than a bet," said Tom Stickrath, Chairman, Ohio Casino Control Commission. "The mental toll of online harassment is unacceptable. By learning about the issue and supporting student-athletes, we can change the narrative."

According to the NCAA , 1 in 3 high-profile athletes receive abusive messages from someone with a betting interest. 90% of this harassment is online or through social media. Nationally, 15%-25% of all athlete abuse regarding a sporting event is betting-related, the fastest-growing form of athlete harassment.

More Than A Bet has a specific section to help college coaches step in and protect athletes when online comments get out of hand. The site also helps athletes know they aren't alone and offers help to navigate these new challenges. The resource also helps campus life leaders and counselors implement this initiative at their college. For those questioning their own sports betting decisions or those of someone they know, there's an anonymous online quiz to gauge someone's risk level for a gambling disorder.

Visit morethanabet for resources to support all student athletes. Additionally, anyone concerned about their gambling habits should call Ohio's Problem Gambling Helpline, which connects individuals with free and confidential local resources. Trained specialists will answer 24/7 at 1-800-589-9966 or text 4HOPE to 741741.

For More Information, Contact:

Sarah

Irvin Clark, Irvin PR, 614-296-4057

SOURCE Ohio for Responsible Gambling