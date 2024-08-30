Lendmark Financial Services Expands Georgia Presence With Douglas Branch, Marking Its First Location In Coffee County And 51St In The State

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DOUGLAS, Ga., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Services (Lendmark) , a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, continues to expand its Georgia footprint, opening a new branch in Douglas.



The branch is located at 1200 Ocilla Rd. and is expected to serve hundreds of customers in its first year. Richawn Ruffin, who serves as the branch manager, will be responsible for administration of all daily operations. These include building personal relationships with customers and integrating into the community to ensure area residents receive a superior level of individualized loan services that meet their unique financial needs.

“As we grow our footprint in Georgia, we will continue to focus on delivering the tailored loan solutions our customers need to meet planned and unplanned life events,” said Jerry Sharp, Vice President of Branch Operations at Lendmark.“Our Georgia branch openings and overall branch growth demonstrate an ongoing need for diverse household financial options for consumers here and throughout the country.”

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses' customers to obtain Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should visit the branch or call 912-773-0043.

Lendmark's Climb to Cure is its signature cause-related initiative. The company has committed to raising $10 million by 2025 to mark its 10-year anniversary partnering with CURE Childhood Cancer . So far, Lendmark's employees, partners and customers have raised $8.83 million to support CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to funding targeted pediatric cancer research that is utilized nationwide.

Lendmark customers can participate by donating $1 when closing their loan. Lendmark matches the donation.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal and household credit and loan solutions to consumers. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by protecting household wealth, offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Today, Lendmark operates more than 500 branches in 22 states across the country, providing personalized services to customers and retail business partners with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit .

