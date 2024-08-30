Sword Group: Availability Of The 2024 Interim Financial Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to the current regulations, Sword Group announces that its 2024 Interim Report has been made available to the public.

It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and was also filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

It can be viewed and downloaded on the website of the company: Sword Group H1 2024 Financial Report



AGENDA



To find out more about the progress made towards our objectives and the new 2024 projects, come along to the financial meeting on 11 September, which will be held exceptionally in Lyon (a videoconference will also be available). Register here

Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Attachment

SwordGroup_Availability of the H1 2024 Financial Report_V02082024