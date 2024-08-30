Luxury Rehab Better Days Treatment Center Announces Specialist Treatments For Drug And Alcohol Addiction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Anaheim, California – Better Days Center, a licensed and accredited upscale luxury rehab center in Anaheim, California, is proud to announce its specialist treatments for drug and alcohol addiction.

The Southern California rehab center now provides personalized treatment for drug and alcohol addicts with support from a team of experienced substance abuse counselors, physicians, and addiction specialists. The luxury residential rehab differs from standard rehab centers in that its patients move into a treatment center for several months and live there while receiving substance abuse treatment.

“The facilities at luxury rehab tend to be nicer. For example, you might have a room with a view of the ocean or a pool to spend your days at in-between therapy sessions. This comfort can help you feel more at home while you go through treatment,” said a spokesperson for Better Days Treatment Center.“Additionally, luxury rehab centers often offer more treatment options than standard ones. For example, your stay at a luxury rehab facility may give you the chance to receive personal training and work with a nutritionist who can help you come up with a personalized meal plan that helps you heal.”

For individuals looking to recover from alcohol abuse, the process usually starts with a detox. Depending upon the individual's level of addiction, the withdrawal symptoms can be serious. The professional team at Better Days Treatment Center will monitor and supervise the process safely. Afterwards, individuals will need intensive outpatient programs (IOPs), partial hospitalization programs (PHPs), or residential rehab. One of the most important factors of recovery is discovering the root cause of the addiction. Therapists and addiction specialists can help address this and create a plan that will be applied to everyday life.

Recovering from drug abuse is challenging, but the professionals at Better Days Treatment Center are here to support patients every step of the way. The specialist team have the knowledge to help individuals recover from drugs including the following:



Heroin

Cocaine

Methamphetamine

Benzodiazepine

Morphine

Prescription painkillers And anything else

The luxury rehab center gives people the chance to connect with peers in a similar situation through group activities. Learning from the experiences of peers can make the recovery process more enriching, offering hope and reassurance that the person is not alone.

By having the right specialist treatment plan, an experienced team, and a productive environment, individuals suffering from addiction can increase the likelihood of recovering and receiving the best outcome.

To get started, Better Days Treatment Center invites those interested in discovering more about luxury rehab, or treatment for drug or alcohol addiction to reach out to its professional team today via the contact form on the website.

About Better Days Treatment Center

With over 40 years of experience offering leading inpatient rehab services, Better Days Treatment Center is an established rehab community that provides patients with a safe, calm, and supportive environment to receive customized treatment and tailored therapy to attain lifelong sobriety.

To learn more about Better Days Treatment Center and its treatment programmes for drug and alcohol addiction, please visit the website at .

Better Days is a straightforward name with a straightforward purpose. We truly believe that your best days are not already behind you. Instead, there are better days ahead for you if you're willing to work towards them.

