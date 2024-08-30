New Leaf Detox And Treatment Inc. Announces Patients Can Bring Pet Dogs During Their Stay In Rehab

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Laguna Niguel, California – New Leaf Detox and Inc., a highly rated rehab and addiction treatment center in Orange County in California, is excited to announce that patients can bring pet dogs during their stay in rehab.

A dog friendly rehab offers significant benefits for those struggling with alcohol or drug abuse. The announcement of the option to bring a pet provides relief and motivation for individuals who were hesitant to seek treatment due to concerns about pet care costs, sourcing a trustworthy kennel or sitter, and the stress of being separated from their pets.

“New Leaf Detox and Treatment in Southern California is a premier rehab center that offers a wide range of pet-friendly rehab programs, ensuring that clients and their beloved furry companions can embark on their journey to recover together,” said a spokesperson for the company.“Our comprehensive treatment program is designed to treat substance abuse, mental health disorders, and co-occurring conditions. One of the hallmarks of our treatment programs is the ability to provide pet-friendly options, allowing clients to bring their pets along to the residential treatment facilities. We believe in the healing power of the unconditional love that pets provide, making it easier for clients to feel supported and reduce the stress, anxiety, and behavioral health challenges often associated with addiction and mental health issues.”

The benefits of a dog friendly rehab include the following:

Reduces anxiety and stress: Dogs offer comfort with a calming presence, helping the individual with emotional support during a large change in their life.

Encourages physical activity: Maintaining the dog's regular walking schedule or introducing a new one encourages the individual to participate in physical exercise, which is known to contribute to boosting mood and overall health.

Enhances well-being: Dogs provide companionship reducing feelings of isolation that can arise during rehab, as well as bringing positivity and joy.

Saves pet care costs: Allowing patients to bring a dog to stay during their treatment means that additional costs for kennels or pet sitters do not need to be factored in. Sourcing additional costs can be a cause for stress on top of an already cumbersome time.

If individuals are ready to start their path to rehabilitation and have a pet that they would like to accompany them, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. invites them to contact its facility by completing the form on the website. No matter the size, all well-behaved dogs are welcome at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation are achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provides patients with the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

Our philosophy is to equip our clients with the knowledge, life skills, spiritual tool kit and emotional support to produce a meaningful character transformation necessary for sustained long-term recovery. Together we work diligently with our clients to uncover, discover, and discard; to unearth the authentic self in each client, healing the underlying causes of addiction.

