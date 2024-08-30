Gurugram: Three Held For Thrashing MCG Employee To Death

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Aug 30 (IANS) A day after an employee of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) succumbed to his injuries after being abducted and thrashed over an alleged affair with the wife of one of the accused, the Gurugram on Friday arrested three persons in connection with the case.

The arrested persons have been identified as Pankaj, Vikas, and Jitesh, while the prime accused Ramveer, with whose wife the victim allegedly had an affair, is still on the run. The suspects were arrested by a Crime Branch team from the Basai area on Friday.

The deceased, Naresh Kumar, was a supervisor in the sanitation wing of the municipal body.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Pankaj and Jitesh abducted Naresh Kumar after Vikas conducted a recce of the victim. The trio, along with Ramveer, thrashed Naresh Kumar brutally, leading to his death at a hospital later.

The victim's brother told the police on Thursday that his brother Naresh was admitted to the hospital recently after being thrashed by the accused. However, he later returned home after being discharged.

"After returning home, the victim told his brother that a person named Ramveer along with his aides had forcibly taken him on a bike from the Public Health Centre on Madanpuri Road and thrashed him. In the evening, Kumar's health condition deteriorated again following which his brother took him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the police said.

Based on the victim's brother's complaint, the police filed a murder case against Ramveer and others at the New Colony police station on Thursday.

The investigation revealed that Ramveer suspected an illicit relation between his wife and Kumar. To teach Kumar a lesson, Ramveer along with his friends reportedly abducted the victim and thrashed him.

Ramveer works as a scrap dealer, the police said.

"The companions of the prime accused have been arrested. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the remaining culprits. The family members of Ramveer have been detained for questioning," said Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of Gurugram Police.