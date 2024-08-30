IPTV Monthly Newsletter Service: Subscribe Now
The IPTV Monthly Newsletter covers all aspects of IPTV on a worldwide basis, including regulatory issues, pricing, technical developments, marketing, partnerships, and much more. In order to keep up with the latest developments, you need to subscribe to the IPTV Newsletter.
The global IPTV market has begun to gain momentum in the last year. In the United States, all major telcos and independent telephone companies are offering or planning to offer IPTV services in order to compete more effectively with cable companies. In Europe and Asia, carriers are moving aggressively to implement IPTV. After so much testing, learning, false starts, and failures, the RBOCs are really committing to a massive effort to compete on a network basis in residential video delivery. IPTV represents a major new opportunity for carriers, manufacturers, system integrators, video content providers, and end-users.
Subjects Covered? MIPTV Service Providers Plans of Carriers International Developments Competitive Assessments Regulatory Issues Standards Developments Technology Developments New Products Contract Awards Market Developments Market Forecasts Cost Trends New Installations Procurement Leads New Applications Mergers And Acquisitions Strategic Alliances In-Home Wiring
Who Should Be Interested?
RBOCs Independent Telcos International Carriers CLECs/CATV MSOs Long-distance Carriers Municipalities Real Estate Developers Systems Suppliers Component Manufacturers Systems Integrators Software Producers Consultants CTOs/CIOs End-users Facility Managers Network Planners Installers
What Are the Benefits of Subscribing?
Provides Market and Product Strategies of Major Players Provides Information on the IPTV Market in One Place Saves Time by Filtering Many Information Sources Provides a Competitive Information Edge Over the Competition Keeps You up to Date in this Fast-Moving Field Provides Market Insights into the Impact of New Developments, Products, Competition, Technology, and Standards Generates Leads on New Procurements and Market Opportunities
