Single Dose Radiotherapy Services Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.02 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.2%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The single dose radiotherapy services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.37 billion in 2023 to $1.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to technological advancements, integration of big data analytics, development of portable radiotherapy devices, increasing use of robotics in radiotherapy, and adoption of cloud-based treatment planning.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The single dose radiotherapy services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising adoption of single-dose therapies, growing demand for non-invasive treatments, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, and expanding telemedicine services.

Growth Driver Of The Single Dose Radiotherapy Services Market

The increase in cancer prevalence is anticipated to propel the market for single-dose radiotherapy services going forward. Cancer refers to a class of diseases characterized by uncontrolled cell growth, often forming tumors that can invade and spread to other parts of the body, impairing normal bodily functions. The prevalence of cancer is due to aging populations, lifestyle changes, environmental exposures, and advancements in detection and diagnosis. Single-dose radiotherapy services contribute to mitigating rising cancer prevalence by delivering swift, effective treatment that targets and eliminates cancer cells, potentially enhancing patient outcomes and lessening disease burden.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the single dose radiotherapy services market include Hitachi Ltd., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Elekta AB, GenesisCare, Accuray Incorporated, IBA Dosimetry GmbH.

Major companies operating in the single-dose radiotherapy services market are increasing their focus on developing innovative solutions, such as radiation therapy computed tomography (CT) solutions, to enhance imaging accuracy and simplify simulation workflows for oncology care. A new radiation therapy computed tomography (CT) solution is an advanced imaging system designed to improve the precision of radiation treatment, while the AI-enhanced version of the intelligent radiation therapy (iRT) platform incorporates artificial intelligence to optimize and personalize radiation therapy plans.

Segments:

1) By Type: Internal Beam Radiotherapy, External Beam Radiotherapy

2) By Application: Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer

3) By Service Provider: Specialized Cancer Institutes, Radiotherapy Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the single dose radiotherapy services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the single dose radiotherapy services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Single Dose Radiotherapy Services Market Definition

Single-dose radiotherapy services refer to a cancer treatment approach where a single high dose of radiation is administered to a tumor in one session. These services offer convenience by reducing hospital visits, providing quick symptom relief, and are often used in palliative care to improve quality of life.

Single Dose Radiotherapy Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Single Dose Radiotherapy Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on single dose radiotherapy services market size, single dose radiotherapy services market drivers and trends, single dose radiotherapy services market major players, single dose radiotherapy services competitors' revenues, single dose radiotherapy services market positioning, and single dose radiotherapy services market growth across geographies. The single dose radiotherapy services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

