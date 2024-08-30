FFR Promotions Announces Launch Of Stadium Events For The Auto Industry
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ANAHEIM, CA, USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Automotive World is Primed for the Stadium Offsite Platform. We are the Future of Maximizing Monetization for Dealerships. Where Creative, Marketing and technology deliver Captive buyers on site at all of our events. Through a highly tested consumer engagement platform, FFR offers a turn key solution for Automotive dealers , Optimizing marketing activities that drive more sales and more consumers.
A proprietary CRM solution identifies every touch point from the initial call to preregistration to confirmation of attendance and finance prequalification and conversion. Using industry standard ADF XML Format. All Lead information, including the entire conversation from origination to appointment is delivered and confirmed prior to the attendance at the event.
AI-POWERED CONVERSATIONS
FFRs proprietary Platform provides Dealers at our events the edge with instantaneous, context-aware responses to customer inquiries. This feature boosts efficiency and ensures customer messages are addressed promptly and accurately.
CALL SUMMARIZATION
FFR takes the call management for our events to a New level. Our AI's ability to summarize calls, capturing key points and actionable insights.
FFR AI
Experience the future of consumer messaging with FFR AI. This system intelligently categorizes customer messages, determining whether a human or AI should respond, streamlining workflows and enhancing customer satisfaction.
Dave Kent Riemann
FFR Promotions LLC
+1 949-303-9238
