Michael Baker International Names Gerald Morris, PMP, LEED AP BD+C, CCM, FME, And Peter Wolfe National Market Lead - Federal Civilian

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) veterans to expand client portfolio and services provided for Civilian (non-Defense) clients

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International , a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Gerald Morris, PMP, LEED AP BD+C, CCM, F.SAME, and Peter Wolfe have each been named National Lead – Federal Civilian. In these roles within the Federal Programs and Services vertical, Mr. Morris and Mr. Wolfe will drive growth, expand the firm's Federal client roster and position Michael Baker as the go-to provider for Federal Civilian (non-Defense) clients. They will manage client relationships, assist in strategic planning activities, identify potential teaming partners and transformational projects, and leverage Michael Baker's mentor-protégé alliances to drive additional growth.

"Michael Baker has been delivering innovative engineering solutions to Federal Agencies since our company was founded in 1940," said Brian May, President of Federal Programs and Services at Michael Baker International. "Gerald and Peter both bring extensive experience and expertise to their new roles as National Market Leads for our Federal Civilian clients. I look forward to their leadership as we partner with our Federal clients to achieve their short- and long-term goals."

As National Market Lead – Federal Civilian, Mr. Morris will focus on the firm's work with the General Services Administration (GSA) and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Mr. Morris joined Michael Baker in 2022 and has more than 20 years of experience working in all phases of planning, design and construction with Federal agencies all over the world. Most recently, he served as a Federal Program Manager – Southern Region, where he supported all verticals and regions in successfully capturing several key IDIQ contracts including numerous VA design projects, several Department of Defense (DoD) Design-Build Phase 2 opportunities, as well as winning and managing projects more than $10M.

Mr. Morris served 10 years in the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army and Florida National Guard, and prior to joining Michael Baker, he held roles of increasing responsibility at firms throughout Florida and across the globe, including Polu Kai Services, Wolf Creek Federal Services and Pennoni Associates Inc.

He earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Project Management from Capella University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from the University of West Florida, and he currently serves as a Board member for the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) Emerald Coast and Pensacola Posts, as well as the Executive Committee of the National Leadership Development Community of Interest.

Mr. Wolfe has joined Michael Baker as National Market Lead – Federal Civilian, where he will focus on growing the firm's project portfolio with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). He has a 35-year track record of winning and delivering A/E/C and professional services for public and private firms, with an emphasis on government programs.

Prior to joining Michael Baker, Mr. Wolfe spent 18 years as Vice President at Arcadis U.S. Inc., where he most recently served as Client Service Director leading strategy, client engagement, capture and technical collaboration for environmental, engineering and professional services. Key engagements included all DoD service branches and multiple Federal Civilian agencies, as well as aligned markets in the public utility and commercial sectors.

He holds a Master of Arts degree from Fairfield University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Providence College.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 4,500 employees across more than 85 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit .

Contact: Julia

Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

SOURCE Michael Baker International