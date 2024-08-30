Ready To Drink (RTD) Alcoholic Beverages Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ready To Drink (RTD) Alcoholic Beverages Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Ready To Drink (RTD) Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global ready to drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages market has experienced significant growth, increasing from $21.26 billion in 2023 to $23.13 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This growth is driven by the rising inclination toward evolving RTD pre-mixes, the rise of millennial consumers, changing preferences, growing health and wellness interests, and the popularity of low-spirit beverages. The market is forecasted to reach $32.77 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%, fueled by increasing disposable income, high-quality product offerings, and convenience factors.

Impact Of Low-Alcohol And No-Alcohol Drinks On The Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Alcoholic Beverages Market

The surge in popularity of low-alcohol and no-alcohol drinks is set to propel the RTD alcoholic beverages market. These beverages cater to individuals seeking to reduce or eliminate alcohol consumption, driven by health awareness, the mindful drinking movement, and cultural shifts towards sober socializing. RTD beverages provide convenient and enjoyable alternatives, helping expand the market for these drinks. For instance, Monster Beverage Corporation reported a 2.6% increase in net sales for its energy drinks segment in Q4 2022, highlighting a growing market segment.

Major Companies and Market Trends

Leading companies in the ready to drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages market include Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA, Coca-Cola Company, Diageo plc, and Pernod Ricard, among others. These companies are innovating with premium RTD cocktails to meet demands for wellness and convenience. In October 2023, Diageo launched the Cocktail Collection, a line of premium RTD cocktails offering an elevated drinking experience. This product exemplifies the trend towards combining convenience with high-quality ingredients.

Segments

.Type: Alcopop, Cocktail Pre-Mixes, Bottled Cocktails

.Flavor: Regular, Flavored

.Packaging Type: Bottle, Can, Other Packaging Types

.Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, On-Premise, Other Distribution Channels

.End User: Residential or Retail, Commercial or HoReCa

RTD alcoholic beverages are pre-mixed drinks packaged for immediate consumption, combining alcohol with mixers in convenient containers. They include alcopops, cocktail pre-mixes, and bottled cocktails, available in various flavors and packaging types. These products are distributed through multiple channels and cater to residential, retail, commercial, and HoReCa sectors.

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading the Market

Europe was the largest region in the RTD alcoholic beverages market in 2023 and continues to lead due to its established market presence and diverse consumer preferences. The region's strong performance reflects its significant role in the global RTD market.

