Global Pork Extract Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pork Extract Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pork Extract Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global pork extract market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, expanding from $3.96 billion in 2023 to $4.21 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This upward trend is largely driven by the expansion of the food processing industry, rising demand for high-quality meat products, growing concerns over animal welfare, and the increasing application of pork extract in pharmaceuticals. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.42 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.5%, fueled by rising disposable income, a focus on sustainability, and the growing popularity of convenience foods.

Growing Popularity of Meat Products Fuels Expansion of the Pork Extract Market

The surge in demand for meat products is a key driver of the pork extract market's growth. Meat products, including beef, pork, poultry, and fish, are increasingly favored due to their nutritional value, convenience, and accessibility. Pork extract, known for its rich flavor, serves as a natural alternative to monosodium glutamate (MSG), offering a robust taste without the associated health concerns. The growth in the meat product sector is evident, with a 2.5% increase in meat product manufacturing reported by Farm Credit Canada (FCC) in March 2023, and a 9% year-over-year sales increase in 2022, driven by domestic market expansion.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global pork extract market with a detailed sample report:



Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the pork extract market, including WH Group Limited (Smithfield Foods Inc.), JBS S.A., and Kerry Group Plc, are focusing on investments and innovations to overcome industry challenges and enhance farmer margins. For example, Lidl, a prominent Germany-based food manufacturer, invested $533.07 million into the British pork sector in April 2024, aiming to support local producers and ensure the supply of high-quality pork at competitive prices.

Segments:

.Type: Powder, Soup, Oil, Concentrate, Liquid

.Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

.Application: Household, Catering Service Industry, Food Processing, Pharmaceutical Industry, Pet Food, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the pork extract market, with expectations of continued rapid growth during the forecast period. The region's strong performance is driven by high meat consumption, robust food processing industries, and innovations in meat product formulations.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global pork extract market:



Pork Extract Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pork Extract Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pork extract market size, pork extract market drivers and trends, pork extract market major players, pork extract competitors' revenues, pork extract market positioning, and pork extract market growth across geographies. The pork extract market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Sugar Beet Juice Extract Global Market Report 2024



Amla Extract Global Market Report 2024



Tea Extracts Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.