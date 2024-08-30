Visalia Fox Theatre Renews Its Certified Autism Centertm Designation, Reaffirming Its Commitment To Accessibility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Visalia Fox Theatre, first certified in 2022, renews its commitment to high standards of accessibility and accommodation.

VISALIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Committing to a more accessible and welcoming theatre, Visalia Fox Theatre has renewed its Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The renewal comes after completing a comprehensive training and certification process, equipping their staff with the knowledge and skills necessary to better serve autistic and sensory-sensitive guests.

"Renewing our certification reaffirms our commitment to accessibility and inclusion, ensuring that our historic theatre continues to be a place where all individuals, regardless of their abilities, can engage with the arts and history," says Monse Meza, marketing coordinator.

The Visalia Fox Theatre first earned this designation in 2022, and its renewal highlights the theatre's dedication to maintaining high standards of accessibility and accommodation. The theatre has continued to enhance its services and facilities to better accommodate guests, including sensory-friendly events and quiet spaces.

“The Visalia Fox Theatre's dedication to inclusivity sets a powerful example for other venues,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“Their commitment to continuous improvement and support for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals is truly commendable. We are proud to support their efforts and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will continue to make in the community.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs for a variety of industries, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel , a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) requirements.



###



About Visalia Fox Theatre

The Visalia Fox Theatre is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that was originally opened in 1930. The theatre has been operated by the formed group, Visalian Friends of the Fox Theatre, since 1996 to acquire, restore, and reopen the theatre. As such, the theatre has been preserved and has operated as a performing arts venue, gathering place, and focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for our community.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

