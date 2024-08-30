عربي


Six-Months Results Of AB Rokiskio Suris Group For 2024


8/30/2024 10:30:54 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In January-June 2024, the consolidated unaudited sales of Rokiskio suris AB Group amounted to EUR 174 808 thousand, i.e. 18% more than in the same period in 2023 (EUR 148 106 thousand).

Rokiskio suris AB Group earned a net profit of EUR 6 429 thousand in the first 6 months of 2024 (net profitability 3.68%). In the same period of 2023, the Group generated a net profit of EUR 1 794 thousand.

The EBITDA of the Rokiskio suris AB Group for the first half of 2024 – profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation – amounted to EUR 13 710 thousand. EBITDA for the first half of 2023 amounted to EUR 6 615 thousand.

The increase in the Group's operating result is due to higher prices for fresh and GRAND fermented cheeses and other whey products and fats in the first half of 2024.

Annexed:

The Company's unaudited consolidated interim report and consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024.

CEO
Dalius Trumpa
+370 458 55200

  Interim report 6 month 2024

