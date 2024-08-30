J&K Elections 2024: 'Had To Sacrifice Many Seats For Alliance With Congress,' Says Omar Abdullah

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) National (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday (August 30) acknowledged that the party's decision to form a pre-poll alliance with the for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was challenging, requiring massive sacrifices. Speaking at a party function at the NC headquarters, Nawa-i-Subah, Abdullah highlighted that the alliance was formed with the broader goal of restoring the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This struggle isn't just ours; it's the collective fight of all Jammu and Kashmir. If we are to reverse the injustices done to us, it will benefit every citizen here," Abdullah said. He stressed that joining hands with the Congress, though difficult, was crucial to presenting a united front against the BJP.

'I bow my head and apologise': PM Modi on Shivaji statue collapse in Maharashtra (WATCH)

The NC vice president admitted that the party had to give up several seats where it believed it had a strong chance of winning. "We sacrificed those seats where we knew only the NC could put up a tough fight," he said, adding that the alliance was strategically essential in regions like Jammu, Poonch, and Rajouri. "In these areas, the Congress and we can together challenge those forces effectively," he added.

Abdullah pointed to the alliance's impact on the political landscape, noting that Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Congress leader and now head of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), has decided not to campaign for his party in the polls.

"The first impact of the alliance was Azad stepping back from campaigning, advising his candidates to assess whether to continue without his presence," Abdullah said.

In a recent statement, Azad cited health issues as the reason for his withdrawal from the campaign trail, allowing his candidates the freedom to withdraw their candidacies if they felt his absence would negatively impact their chances.

Assam Assembly ends British-era Friday break, discontinues namaz pause; all you need to know

Looking ahead, Abdullah also promised massive reforms if the NC returns to power, including the repeal of the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir. "We have witnessed many problems with the blind use of PSA. If elected, we will revoke the PSA to prevent its misuse, and we will also put an end to the arrest of youths," he assured.