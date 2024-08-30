5 Key Takeaways For Reducing Risk In Pharma Marketing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 31 CEO Crystal Weber recently appeared on the podcast

The Factor, by Kymanox, where she shared insights into how expert guidance can help biotech and pharma companies navigate regulations while delivering compelling marketing messages. Now we're sharing 5 key takeaways from that interview.

1. Start thinking about marketing yesterday.

"The best time to start thinking about marketing is before you have a name for anything ... be thinking about marketing then and how you can proactively [keep] your company safe."

Marketing really begins pre-label, when you're talking to investors. Look at marketing in the same vein as having a forward-looking statement in all of your presentations-you can be positive and excited, but you know there are still rules to follow. Start thinking about marketing, labeling, and regulatory expectations right from the start, even as you're rolling your product out of your academic institution.

2. Get the word out early.

"The more often that people are talking and thinking about your brand , the better you're going to be able to get your KOLs to know who you are when a potential investor calls them and says, 'Hey, can you vet this science for me?'"

Marketing starts with name recognition. And name recognition is built through exposure, which can be time-consuming and expensive. But with the right support, you can create effective marketing-within budget-that's targeted exactly to the people you need to inform.

3. Stick to the facts.

"Our job as scientists and science communicators is to tell the truth, which means making sure that you're not overpromising , even if you're really excited."

Best practice is to start by thinking about what's right for the consumer-the patient-and work your way from there. Believe in your product, be realistic about the risks and benefits, and adhere to accuracy. Remember that you're communicating with healthcare providers who believe in science and in protecting their patients.

4. Employ expert help.

"If you can hand the regulatory piece of it off to people to help keep you safe, help protect the company, it's like an insurance policy ."

Keep your focus on developing the science and bringing your product to market-hand the regulatory piece of it off to experts who can help protect you and your company. When you've got a strong communications team around you, you can focus on the work and not have to worry about wordsmithing a marketing message that keeps you on the good side of the FDA.

5. Find the company that's the right fit for you.

"If you're very, very early stage, you don't need to go to a huge, you know, Manhattan-based company. Those are great, but they are not going to be able to scale to your budget ."

When you find a company that's the right fit, they can help you grow. They'll become part of your team and work with you to identify goals and prioritize projects that accomplish them cost-effectively. An agency that's a true partner knows that when you succeed, they succeed.

