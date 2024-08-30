Supplements And Infant Milk Formula For Travel Retail Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Supplements And Infant Milk Formula For Retail Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Supplements And Infant Milk Formula For Travel Retail Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The supplements and infant milk formula for travel retail market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.47 billion in 2023 to $2.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increase in the number of families traveling with infants, an increase in the aging population, increased demand for specialty supplements, and growing awareness.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The supplements and infant milk formula for travel retail market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased health and nutrition education programs, an increasing number of working mothers, and growing demand for health and wellness products.

Growth Driver Of The Supplements And Infant Milk Formula For Travel Retail Market

An increasing infant population is expected to propel the growth of supplements and infant milk formulas in the travel retail market going forward. Infant population typically refers to the demographic group of children under one year old within a given population or region. The rise in birth rates and improved healthcare have led to higher infant survival rates. Supplements and infant milk formula provide the infant population with essential nutrients crucial for growth and development.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the supplements and infant milk formula for travel retail market include Nestlé S.A., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Danone S.A., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Amway Corporation, Glanbia plc.

Major companies operating in the supplements and infant milk formula for travel retail market are developing baby formula products with dairy and plant blends to cater to evolving consumer preferences and sustainability concerns. Dairy and plants blend baby formula, an infant formula that integrates dairy-based ingredients with plant-based components, aiming to provide a comprehensive nutritional profile suitable for infants.

Segments:

1) By Type: Supplements, Adult, Infant Milk Formula

2) By Product Form: Powder, Liquid, Ready-To-Feed

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies Or Drugstore, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channel

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Market

Europe was the largest region in the supplements and infant milk formula for travel retail market in 2023. The regions covered in the supplements and infant milk formula for travel retail market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Supplements And Infant Milk Formula For Travel Retail Market Definition

Supplements and infant milk formula for travel retail refers to dietary supplements and baby formula products that are specifically marketed and sold in travel-oriented retail environments such as airports, duty-free shops, and in-flight stores. These products cater to travelers' needs for convenience and accessibility while on the go, ensuring that they can maintain their nutritional regimen and provide proper nutrition for infants even while traveling.

Supplements And Infant Milk Formula For Travel Retail Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Supplements And Infant Milk Formula For Travel Retail Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on supplements and infant milk formula for travel retail market size, supplements and infant milk formula for travel retail market drivers and trends, supplements and infant milk formula for travel retail market major players, supplements and infant milk formula for travel retail competitors' revenues, supplements and infant milk formula for travel retail market positioning, and supplements and infant milk formula for travel retail market growth across geographies. The supplements and infant milk formula for travel retail market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

