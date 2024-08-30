Seven Rape Cases Reported In Bengal In Last 48 Hours: BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Aug 30 (IANS) The BJP on Friday alleged that seven rape cases have been reported from different parts of West Bengal in the last 48 hours but the Chief Mamata Banerjee is threatening doctors over their protests on R.G. Kar rape and murder issue.

“Seven cases of rape (mostly minors) and in some cases, murders too have been reported in West Bengal in the last 48 hours. However, Mamata Banerjee has been engaged in every deplorable act which any civilised Chief Minister would be ashamed of. From threatening and abusing doctors to inciting nationwide arson, the Chief Minister has done everything,” the BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya wrote on X.

Malviya also provided a list of the cases which reportedly happened in the state during the last 48 hours which were brought to his notice.

He added that West Bengal Police will serve notices describing such events as fake information being circulated or fragments of the opposition's imagination.

“No doubt, Mamata Banerjee's PR machine aka Bengal Police will be ready with their notices, dismissing everything as“mitthey rotona” and“birodhider sajano ghotona”, but here are the details,” he wrote on X while uploading the list.

He also accused the Chief Minister of“tampering” evidence of her“corruption” and“incompetence” in the R.G. Kar case while claiming that she is conveniently oblivious of“heinous atrocities” unfolding in the state.

He also attacked the West Bengal Commission for Women and the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights accusing them of getting transformed as the“B-team” of Trinamool Congress and“advocating the innocence of Mamata Banerjee despite all her failures”