Mughal Road Closed Due To Inclement Weather

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Traffic movement on Mughal road has been stopped due to inclement weather for the last couple of days in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

An official said that all sorts of traffic movement has been stopped on the road due to inclement weather.

He said that the road has been closed as a precautionary measure as there are apprehensions of shooting stones and landslides on the stretch due to inclement weather.

“The road will be opened for traffic after improvement in weather conditions,” he said and advised people not to on the road for now.