Mughal Road Closed Due To Inclement Weather
Date
8/30/2024 10:14:13 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Traffic movement on Mughal road has been stopped due to inclement weather for the last couple of days in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.
An official said that all sorts of traffic movement has been stopped on the road due to inclement weather.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said that the road has been closed as a precautionary measure as there are apprehensions of shooting stones and landslides on the stretch due to inclement weather.
“The road will be opened for traffic after improvement in weather conditions,” he said and advised people not to travel on the road for now.
MENAFN30082024000215011059ID1108619761
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.