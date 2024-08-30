Azerbaijani Ambassador To Ethiopia Presents Credentials To Rwandan President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ruslan Nasibov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, presented his credentials to Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the meeting, Ambassador Nasibov conveyed greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to President Kagame. In response, the Rwandan President asked the ambassador to communicate his own greetings to the Azerbaijani President.

The discussion highlighted the existing ties of friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Rwanda, noting the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year.

President Paul Kagame recalled his past visits to Azerbaijan and expressed a strong interest in strengthening bilateral relations and participating in the upcoming COP29 Conference, scheduled to take place in Baku this November.

The ambassador also held a meeting with Olivier Nduhungirehe, Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The Azerbaijani diplomat briefed the Rwandan Minister on the new realities emerging in the region following Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty, the extensive restoration efforts in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, and the progress of the normalization process with Armenia, despite some forces attempting to hinder it.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on prospects for cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.