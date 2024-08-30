Azerbaijani Ambassador To Ethiopia Presents Credentials To Rwandan President
Date
8/30/2024 10:09:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ruslan Nasibov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Federal
Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, presented his credentials to Paul
Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda,
Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC.
During the meeting, Ambassador Nasibov conveyed greetings from
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to President Kagame. In
response, the Rwandan President asked the ambassador to communicate
his own greetings to the Azerbaijani President.
The discussion highlighted the existing ties of friendship and
partnership between Azerbaijan and Rwanda, noting the 20th
anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between
the two countries this year.
President Paul Kagame recalled his past visits to Azerbaijan and
expressed a strong interest in strengthening bilateral relations
and participating in the upcoming COP29 Conference, scheduled to
take place in Baku this November.
The ambassador also held a meeting with Olivier Nduhungirehe,
Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International
Cooperation.
The Azerbaijani diplomat briefed the Rwandan Minister on the new
realities emerging in the region following Azerbaijan's restoration
of its territorial integrity and sovereignty, the extensive
restoration efforts in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, and
the progress of the normalization process with Armenia, despite
some forces attempting to hinder it.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on prospects for
cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.
