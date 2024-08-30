France Voices Concern Over Situation In Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- France expressed Friday deep concern over the deterioration of the situation in the Palestinian territories following the recent Israeli in the West and its ongoing war on Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, the French Foreign noted that the intensity of Israeli assaults targeting and shelters for displaced people in the Gaza Strip had led to an "unacceptable" number of civilian casualties.

It strongly recalled that the need to respect the international humanitarian law from all sides.

The ministry said the Israeli forces targeting of humanitarian workers and UN employees is unacceptable. It strongly condemned Israeli targeting of a vehicle of the World Food Program in Gaza on August 28, which led to the suspension of WFP activities in the Strip.

The ministry renewed its call for the unconditional or postponed release of all hostages and for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

It stressed the need to ensure immediate, safe and unhindered access for humanitarian aid through all possible channels.

It pointed out that France took note of the agreement reached on a humanitarian truce for launching a polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry called on all stakeholders to do all in their power to ensure that this agreement comes to fruition as soon as possible and continues as long as the situation on the ground requires.

With regard to the situation in the occupied West Bank, the ministry stated that the large-scale Israeli military operations there are exacerbating instability and causing unprecedented violence.

These actions violate the international law, as recently highlighted by the International Court of Justice, and aim to make the two-state solution impossible, it clarified.

On the situation in the occupied Jerusalem, France stressed that the systematic questioning of the status quo of the mosques in the city risks ignite a large-scale confrontation.

It condemned all actions that violate the status quo, recalling the importance of Jordan's guardianship on Muslim holy sites in the occupied city.

France also condemned the "irresponsible" statements made by the Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has repeatedly and publicly called for measures to change the status quo.

France called on the Israeli government to strongly condemn these unacceptable comments. (end)

