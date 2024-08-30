Hong Kong After Dark: Dive Into Unforgettable Nighttime Experiences This Season

A Tradition that Shines Bright

This year, the iconic Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance, designated as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage, takes place on September 16 - 18. Over 300 performers will work together to carry and manoeuvre a massive 67-metre-long fire-lit dragon through the grid-like streets of the Tai Hang neighbourhood. The dragon, made of pearl straws and covered in around 12,000 incense sticks, requires seamless teamwork to keep it dancing.

On the evening of the Mid-Autumn Festival (September 17), there will be a festival-themed drone show over Victoria Harbour, which promises to create unforgettable memories for locals and visitors alike as it showcases Hong Kong's vibrant spirit and unique blend of tradition and innovation. Other highlights include lantern carnivals and vibrant celebrations taking place across various neighbourhoods, including at Victoria Park (September 12 – 18) and Lee Tung Avenue (August 31 - October 15).

The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival Returns This October

The annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival is making a grand return to Central Harbourfront from October 23 to 27. This year, the Festival will be extended by one day, becoming a five-day, open-air culinary party. All from near and far are welcome to savour some of the finest tastes from this culinary capital, all backed by breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour. This year's line-up also features a diverse selection of wines and spirits from various countries and regions all in one place.

Other key highlights include dozens of food stalls serving up epicurean delights, including about 10 award-winning restaurants that will showcase their culinary mastery in a designated gourmet area, an exclusive cocktail lounge in front of Victoria Harbour for the perfect setting to enjoy signature serves expertly designed by renowned mixologists, and an exciting programme of spectacular music performances throughout the five-day festival.

The Festival will also provide the perfect launching pad for“Taste Around Town”, a citywide culinary celebration across Hong Kong over the entire month of November, with special menus and offers that leave everyone's palates wanting more.

Hong Kong Halloween: A Spooktacular Time Awaits

A reflection of the city's East-meets-West culture, Halloween is one of the biggest days on the city's social calendar, with restaurants, shopping malls, major attractions and more all taking part in the celebrations. As well as whimsical and creative Halloween-themed decorations and displays all around town, Lan Kwai Fong, one of the city's most popular nightlife districts, will be the centre of the action, with the destination's lineup of over 100 bars and restaurants set to welcome revellers in all manner of costumes into the early hours.

Hong Kong Ocean Park unleashed classic Hong Kong Horror (September 7 - November 3), invites thrill-seekers of all ages to immerse themselves in the scariest urban legends of the 1980s. The new Ocean Park Halloween Fest emerges Six haunted experiences, leading guests to explore each gloomy zone, from old walled city, haunted apartments to ghostly hotels.

Disney Halloween Time (September 13 - October 31) is set to make a grand return to Hong Kong Disneyland Resort this season. Get ready for the evilest laughs and surprises as an array of enchanting Disney-themed Halloween experiences whimsical themed merchandise and limited-edition delicacies await.

The night continues

Extend your evening by indulging in Hong Kong's vibrant nightlife. Savour delicious late-night local delicacies or embark on a bar-hopping adventure to experience the city's diverse culinary scene and lively atmosphere. Start planning your trip to Hong Kong today and immerse yourself in the magic of these world-class events.

