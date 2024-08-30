Global Property And Casualty Insurance Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Property And Casualty Insurance Software Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global property and casualty (P&C) insurance software market has experienced significant growth, expanding from $15.96 billion in 2023 to $18.86 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The market's historical growth has been driven by the need for efficient and streamlined insurance processes, digital transformation, and the adoption of advanced software solutions. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $29.04 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Cloud Computing Fuels Growth In Property And Casualty Insurance Software Market

The increasing demand for cloud-based solutions is propelling the growth of the property and casualty insurance software market. Cloud computing offers scalable, flexible, and cost-effective IT infrastructure, which enhances efficiency, scalability, and data security. According to Eurostat, about 45.2% of EU enterprises used cloud computing services in December 2023, a significant increase from previous years. The most popular cloud services included email hosting, file storage, and security applications, highlighting the widespread adoption of cloud solutions across various industries.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the market include DXC Technology Company, Pegasystems Inc., Ebix Inc., and Guidewire Software Inc. These companies are focusing on innovations like property insurance valuation platforms to enhance accuracy and streamline processes. For example, Kroll LLC launched a property insurance valuation platform in April 2023, offering rapid, cost-effective valuations and advanced analytics tools to help clients navigate economic uncertainties.

Segments:

.Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

.Deployment Model: Subscription-Based Model, Ownership-Based Model

.Functionality: Policy Administration, Claims Management, Risk Management, Analytics and Reporting

.Application: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprise

.End-User: Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the property and casualty insurance software market. The region's leadership is driven by its advanced technological infrastructure and high adoption rates of insurance software solutions. However, significant growth is also expected in other regions as digital transformation in the insurance sector continues globally.

Property And Casualty Insurance Software Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Property And Casualty Insurance Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on property and casualty insurance software market size , property and casualty insurance software market drivers and trends, property and casualty insurance software market major players, property and casualty insurance software competitors' revenues, property and casualty insurance software market positioning, and property and casualty insurance software market growth across geographies, property and casualty insurance software market size, property and casualty insurance software market trade . The property and casualty insurance software market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

