Tiger Analytics Recognized As The Leader In Retail Specialty Analytics Services By ISG Advisory Group

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Analytics, a global leader in AI and analytics, has been recognized as a 'Leader' in Retail Specialty Analytics Services by ISG Advisory Group in its 2024 ISG Provider LensTM report. This recognition highlights Tiger Analytics' exceptional capabilities in delivering comprehensive, outcome-oriented AI initiatives tailored to the retail sector.

ISG (Information Services Group), a prominent global technology research and advisory firm, has published a study titled ' ISG Provider LensTM 2024 – Specialty Analytics Services – Retail '. This research evaluates 18 top service providers in the global market, ranking them based on their strengths, weaknesses, and competitive advantages.

The report underscores Tiger Analytics' strengths, including its extensive solution blueprints and use case repositories, which have empowered leading retailers to address complex business challenges. Additionally, Tiger Analytics' robust self-service capabilities and advanced AI technologies, such as NLP, computer vision, and Generative AI (GenAI), were highlighted as key differentiators that enhance the retailer's ability to develop custom tools and monitor their performance within a unified platform.

"Every one of our retail clients is focusing on leveraging data to enhance the omni-channel experiences for customers. Tiger Analytics' Retail Solutions are

lego blocks that help retailers rapidly develop augmented intelligence capabilities with highly performant and cost-effective architectures. Our unique open IP model helps retailers internalize these capabilities to provide the much-needed value and agility lacking in shelf products," said Kishor Gummaraju, Chief Customer Officer, Tiger Analytics.

Key Differentiators:



Accelerators-Led Approach: Tiger Analytics' Retail AI platform includes a vast library of accelerators, enabling a 60-70% increase in speed and cost efficiency for deploying solutions.

Open IP: Tiger Analytics shares its intellectual property with clients, empowering them to internalize and manage solutions independently.

Holistic Services: From Data Science and Data Architecture to ML Engineering and App Development, Tiger Analytics offers end-to-end services designed to generate measurable value.

Flexible Engagement Models: Tailored to the unique needs and analytical maturity of each client, Tiger Analytics customizes engagement models to ensure successful implementation and change management. Lego Block-Based Development: This approach ensures reusability and synergy in analytics capability development, allowing for rapid adaptation and deployment.

"Tiger Analytics' advanced accelerators and problem-solving methods enable retailers to create scalable, outcome-driven AI initiatives," said Manav Deep Sachdeva, Senior Manager & Principal Analyst, ISG. "By integrating emerging technologies like NLP, computer vision, and GenAI into various use cases - such as enhancing shopper experiences, optimizing customer marketing, and managing inventory - Tiger Analytics helps retailers stay ahead of the curve," he added.

Tiger Analytics' approach is designed to provide retailers with a competitive edge by rapidly developing and deploying new analytical capabilities, internalizing core analytical solutions, and driving end-to-end activation through a unique engagement model.

About Tiger Analytics

Tiger Analytics is a global leader in AI and analytics, helping Fortune 1000 companies solve their toughest challenges. We offer full-stack AI and analytics services and solutions, to empower businesses to achieve real outcomes and value at scale. We are on a mission to push the boundaries of what AI and analytics can do to help enterprises navigate uncertainty and move forward decisively. Our purpose is to provide certainty to shape a better tomorrow. To learn more, visit .

For more information about our leadership recognition, click here .

