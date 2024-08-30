Atlantic Petroleum – Condensed Consolidated Interim Report – 2Nd Quarter 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2024-08-30 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic (NASDAQ Copenhagen: ATLA DKK) today posts its 2nd quarter results for 2024. This announcement should be read in conjunction with Atlantic Petroleum's Condensed Consolidated Interim Report, which is released separately and posted on the Company's website.



G&A cost was DKK 1.4MMOperating was DKK 4.3MMNet profit was DKK 2.5MMNet assets/share-holders equity was DKK -112.5MMBank debt was DKK

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in the UK. Atlantic Petroleum's shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard

