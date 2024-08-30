عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Atlantic Petroleum – Condensed Consolidated Interim Report – 2Nd Quarter 2024


8/30/2024 9:31:05 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2024-08-30 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic petroleum (NASDAQ Copenhagen: ATLA DKK) today posts its 2nd quarter results for 2024. This announcement should be read in conjunction with Atlantic Petroleum's Condensed Consolidated Interim Report, which is released separately and posted on the Company's website.

Highlights for Q2 2024:

G&A cost was DKK 1.4MM
Operating profit was DKK 4.3MM
Net profit was DKK 2.5MM
Net assets/share-holders equity was DKK -112.5MM
Bank debt was DKK

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in the UK. Atlantic Petroleum's shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (... ). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website:

Announcement no.: 6/2024

Issued: 30-08-2024

P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 1228
FO-110 Torshavn
Faroe Islands

Website:

Attachment

  • 2Q 2024 Cond Cons Interim Report 30-06-2024

MENAFN30082024004107003653ID1108619662


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search