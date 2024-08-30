Saturating Kraft Paper Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Saturating Kraft Paper Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global saturating kraft paper market is projected to grow from $1.36 billion in 2023 to $1.45 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7%. This robust growth is driven by the increasing demand from the packaging industry, a shift towards sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions, and a rising focus on circular economy principles. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $1.89 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Construction Industry Growth Fuels Expansion of Saturating Kraft Paper Market

The construction industry's expansion is a significant driver of the saturating kraft paper market's growth. The construction sector, which includes residential, commercial, and civil engineering projects, is experiencing rapid growth due to urbanization, infrastructure development, and rising investments in residential and commercial projects. Saturated kraft paper is essential in the construction industry for packaging and protecting materials such as cement and plaster, thanks to its strength, tear resistance, and moisture resistance. For instance, the UK's construction sector saw a remarkable annual growth of 12.7% in 2021, highlighting the increasing demand for construction materials and, consequently, for saturating kraft paper.

Saturating Kraft Paper Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the saturating kraft paper include WestRock Company, International Paper Company, Stora Enso Oyj, Mondi Group, and Sappi Limited. These companies are focusing on sustainability and innovation to meet the evolving demands of the market.

Saturating Kraft Paper Market Segments :

.Paper Grade: Bleached, Unbleached

.Weight: Less Than 50 GSM, 50-100 GSM, 101-200 GSM, More Than 200 GSM

.Application: Flooring, Shelving, Partition, Countertops, Panels, Other Applications

.End-User: Industrial, Residential

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the saturating kraft paper market in 2023, driven by high demand from the packaging and construction industries. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, fueled by increasing investments in sustainable packaging solutions and innovations in paper manufacturing processes.

Saturating Kraft Paper Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Saturating Kraft Paper Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on saturating kraft paper market size, saturating kraft paper market drivers and trends, saturating kraft paper market major players, saturating kraft paper competitors' revenues, saturating kraft paper positioning, and saturating kraft paper market growth across geographies.

