Global Salted Butter Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Salted Butter Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global salted butter market is projected to grow from $35.94 billion in 2023 to $37.92 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The market size is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $47.54 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%, driven by factors such as the rise in online shopping platforms, increasing health awareness, growing demand from professional chefs, population growth, and a shift in consumer preferences toward natural products.

Growing Popularity of Bakery Products Fuels Salted Butter Market Growth

The rising popularity of bakery products is a significant driver of the salted butter growth. Bakery products, including bread, cakes, muffins, and pastries, are increasingly in demand due to the convenience of ready-to-eat foods, diverse flavor options, and a focus on artisanal craftsmanship. Salted butter plays a crucial role in enhancing the flavor, texture, and quality of these baked goods. For instance, the Italian bakery products industry saw a 2.6% increase in production in 2021, highlighting the growing demand for bakery items and, consequently, for salted butter.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global salted butter market with a detailed sample report:



Salted Butter Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the salted butter market include Lactalis Group, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, Arla Foods Group, Land O'Lakes Inc., Ornua Co-operative Limited, Organic Valley, and Tillamook County Creamery Association. These companies are focusing on product innovation to meet the evolving consumer demands.

Salted Butter Market Segments :

.Product: Blocks, Sticks, Other Products

.Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

.Application: Household Use, Commercial Use

.

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the salted butter market in 2023, driven by increasing consumer demand and a growing population. The region's market is expected to continue expanding, offering numerous growth opportunities for key players.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global salted butter market:



Salted Butter Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Salted Butter Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on salted butter market size, salted butter market drivers and trends, salted butter market major players, salted butter competitors' revenues, salted butter market positioning, and salted butter growth across geographies. The salted butter market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Butter Blocks Global Market Report 2024

report/butter-blocks-global-market-report

Dairy Alternatives Global Market Report 2024

report/dairy-alternatives-global-market-report

Dairy Food Global Market Report 2024

report/dairy-food-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.