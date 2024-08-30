Azeristiliktejhizat And ADB Discuss Reforms And Technical Assistance

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A meeting was held between "Azeristiliktejhizat" OJSC and the Asian Development (ADB) to discuss ongoing reforms and potential technical assistance for enhancing the organization's operations, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, "Azeristiliktejhizat" provided an update on its modernization efforts and reforms aimed at strengthening its services. The organization, established in 2005, currently serves 180,000 apartments and approximately 3,000 commercial and budget-financed institutions across the country.

Key topics included the new strategic objectives outlined in President Ilham Aliyev's April 29, 2022, Decree, which focuses on accelerating innovations in heat supply and improving efficiency.

Ms. Candice McDeagan, head of ADB's office in Azerbaijan, highlighted the critical role of these reforms in the thermal energy sector. She noted that ADB would explore opportunities for collaboration to support these initiatives.