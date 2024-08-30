Azeristiliktejhizat And ADB Discuss Reforms And Technical Assistance
8/30/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
A meeting was held between "Azeristiliktejhizat" OJSC and the
Asian Development bank (ADB) to discuss ongoing reforms and
potential technical assistance for enhancing the organization's
operations, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, "Azeristiliktejhizat" provided an update on
its modernization efforts and reforms aimed at strengthening its
services. The organization, established in 2005, currently serves
180,000 apartments and approximately 3,000 commercial and
budget-financed institutions across the country.
Key topics included the new strategic objectives outlined in
President Ilham Aliyev's April 29, 2022, Decree, which focuses on
accelerating innovations in heat supply and improving
efficiency.
Ms. Candice McDeagan, head of ADB's office in Azerbaijan,
highlighted the critical role of these reforms in the thermal
energy sector. She noted that ADB would explore opportunities for
collaboration to support these initiatives.
