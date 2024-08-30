Norfolk Southern Reaches Tentative Collective Bargaining Agreements With Five Additional Labor Unions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Early agreements made with nine unions over the past two weeks cover approximately 55% of railroad's total union workforce

Ahead of the Day holiday, which celebrates the achievements of American workers, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) is proud to announce it has reached tentative, five-year collective bargaining agreements with five labor unions in addition to the four announced last week. These nine agreements, which, together, cover approximately 55% of the company's unionized workforce, come four months before the opening of the next collective bargaining round, underscoring Norfolk Southern's commitment to provide prompt, meaningful enhancements to pay, health care, and time off for its dedicated craft railroaders.

The most recent agreements, which were reached in partnership with BNSF Railway and are subject to ratification, include the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers and Blacksmiths (IBBB) and the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers (NCFO). Norfolk Southern also separately reached tentative agreements with the American Train Dispatchers Association (ATDA), the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division (BMWED), and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers – Transportation Division Yardmasters (SMART-TD Yardmasters).

"These agreements would not be possible without the industry-leading partnership Norfolk Southern has built with our labor unions," said Alan H. Shaw, Norfolk Southern President and CEO. "As we recognize Labor Day this upcoming weekend, we express our appreciation for the contributions of our craft employees. We're committed to supporting them with the pay, health care, and personal time they deserve, and look forward to reaching additional agreements with all of our unions in the near future."

The tentative agreements provide a 3.5-percent average wage increase per year over the next five years. They also offer railroaders more vacation earlier in their career and make meaningful enhancements to an already robust suite of health care benefits.

"This agreement marks a historic milestone, reached well before the expiration of the moratorium period, and reflects the mutual cooperation and commitment of Norfolk Southern and BMWED to engage in open, honest dialogue while proactively addressing the critical issues facing our members," said Tony Cardwell, BMWED National Division President. "We are proud of the progress we have made working together and look forward to implementing this agreement and partnering with Norfolk Southern to build on this foundation of collaboration and mutual respect."

"The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers is excited to have a tentative agreement with Norfolk Southern as it is a whole package with wage increases, vacation, and insurance," said John Mansker, Director Railroad Lodge Services International Brotherhood of Boilermakers. "Alan Shaw and Norfolk Southern have really stepped the game up for negotiating contracts for rail labor before contracts are up. All the unions hope this will be a standard practice in the future."

"I want to thank

Vice President of Labor Relations Wai Wong and his Labor Relations team for their hard work on this," said Michael Pistone, NCFO President. "We need to continue to look at ways to work together so the NCFO members and Norfolk Southern can continue to progress into the future."

"Reaching comprehensive agreements on a local level has been long overdue, so this is an important moment on the Norfolk Southern property," said Ed

Dowell, ATDA President. "I commend our ATDA bargaining team composed of Vice President Brandon Denucci, Vice President Colin Thurman, General Chairman Nick Serrano, and System Treasurer Craig Duncan, each instrumental in advocating our demands to the carrier. Additionally, I'd like to recognize Norfolk Southern's bargaining team composed of Vice President Labor Relations Wai Wong, Asst. Vice President Labor Relations Drew Shepard, and Asst. Director Kristen Baucom. I'd also like to personally thank Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw for reaching out and addressing our concern that our Norfolk Southern members' wages and benefits were lagging behind the other Class I railroads. This agreement represents real progress."

"Norfolk Southern Yardmasters are the best in the industry, are integral to the success of Norfolk Southern, and have earned the benefits contained in this Agreement," said Joe Borders, General Chairman SMART-TD Yardmasters. "General Chairman Dan Weir and I thank Norfolk Southern for their partnership and for providing a forum through this Agreement for SMART-TD Yardmasters to continue discussions to address additional areas of mutual interest."

Over the past two weeks, Norfolk Southern has reached tentative agreements with nine of its 13 unions. On August 23, the company and BNSF Railway announced tentative agreements with the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen Division/TCU (BRC), the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - Mechanical Department (SMART-MD), and the Transportation Communications Union/IAM (TCU). Norfolk Southern also reached tentative agreements with multiple General Committees for the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - Transportation Division (SMART-TD).

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes.

