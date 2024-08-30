INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation Of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (CTRI) On Behalf Of Investors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

continues its investigation on behalf of Centuri Holdings, Inc. ("Centuri" or the "Company") (NYSE: CTRI ) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of securities laws.

On June 26, 2024, Centuri disclosed that its CEO would be resigning. On this news, Centuri's stock price fell 3.96, or 15.6%, to close to $21.33 per share on June 27, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 29, 2024, Centuri released its second quarter 2024 financial results, missing consensus estimates due to, among other things, "reduced offshore wind activities primarily due to the cancellation of a project in late 2023."

On this news, Centuri's stock price fell $4.53, or 22.4%, to close at $15.72 per share on July 29, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Centuri securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

[email protected] , or visit our website at .

