If A Consumer Report Was Generated About You That Indicated You Were Deceased, Your Rights Could Be Affected By A Class Action Settlement

Information About the Lawsuit and the Settlement

There is a proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit against MeridianLink, ("Defendant" or "MeridianLink") in Civil Action No. 3:23-cv-439 pending in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendant violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) because consumer reports generated through the Defendant's software or otherwise allegedly furnished, assembled, or resold to a third party included notations that indicated the subject of the report was deceased, when they were in fact alive. Class Representatives alleged that Defendant violated federal law by inaccurately reporting living consumers as deceased. Defendant denies that it did anything wrong or that it violated any laws.

Who is Included?

The Settlement Class includes all natural persons who were the subject: (1) of a consumer report generated through the Defendant's software or otherwise allegedly furnished, assembled, or resold to a third party within the five years before the filing date of the Complaint, which was filed on July 10, 2023; (2) where the report or data derived for purposes of populating the report contained a status indicating that the consumer was deceased from Equifax, Experian, or Trans Union (the NCRAs); (3) where at least one other NCRA's report and/or data did not contain a deceased notation; and (4) where the consumer was not deceased at the time the report was issued.

Proposed Settlement Benefits

The benefits for Class Members fall under the category of injunctive relief. An injunction occurs when a court orders a person to do or not to do something, in this case, making changes to MeridianLink's business practices. There will be no payments to Class Members, but Class Members will still have the right to bring any claims for damages against the Defendant on an individual basis.

What Are My Options?

Do Nothing.

If you do nothing, you will be bound by the Court's decision regarding the Settlement. You will not be able to pursue any potential collective or class action claims against the Defendant that have been released as part of the Settlement.

Object to the Settlement. You may object to all or part of the Settlement if you think it is not fair, reasonable, and/or adequate. To object, you must follow the steps outlined on the Settlement Website, including providing a written explanation of your reasons to the Court and the parties' counsel. If the Court overrules your objection, you will be bound by the Court's decision and will remain part of the Class. Your deadline to object to the Settlement is October 15, 2024 .

When and Where Will the Court Decide Whether To Approve the Settlement?

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on December 5, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., before the Honorable Roderick C. Young, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Robinson­-Merhige U.S. Courthouse, 701 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219. At the Final Approval Hearing, the Court will consider whether the proposed Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate. The Court will also hear objections to the Settlement, if any.

Additional Information

This notice summarizes the proposed Settlement. For more information, please see the Settlement Agreement available at .

