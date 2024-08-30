Gene Therapy Market Size To Reach USD 54.39 Billion By 2032 With CAGR Of 23.12%, Boosted By Rising Genetic Disorders And Advances In CRISPR Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gene Therapy is Experiencing Robust Growth, Fueled by Cutting-Edge Gene Editing Solutions and Increasing Approvals from Global Regulatory Agencies, According to SNS Insider. Pune, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gene Therapy Market Size & Growth Overview: “According to SNS Insider, The Gene Therapy Market Size was valued at USD 9.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 54.39 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 23.12% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” The market growth of the target market is driven by various factors such as technological advancement, growing R&D investment, and increasing incidence of target diseases. Moreover, R&D investment is expected to drive the market significantly. Various companies are focusing on gene therapy platforms, which include building a transformational portfolio through in-house capabilities and improving and enhancing these capabilities through strategic collaboration, expansion of R&D activities, and potential licensing, merger, and acquisition activities. For example, in January 2022, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation announced that it has invested in SalioGen Therapeutics to support preclinical research into the company's gene therapy approach. Salonen's Gene Coding approach is designed to turn on, turn off, or modify any gene's function in the genome. Moreover, in March 2021, ElevateBio, Inc., one of the major biotechnology companies involved in providing gene-based therapies raised around USD 525 Million to accelerate the development of cell and gene therapy technologies. Additionally, the rise in approvals from international regulatory agencies bodes well for the market's growth. For example, in August 2022, USFDA launched its first gene therapy called Zynteglo the first cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients having transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Such developments are expected to drive market growth owing to the rise in the development of gene therapies.





Amgen Inc.

Biogen Inc.

BioMarin.

bluebird bio, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Editas Medicine

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Legend Biotech.

Merck & Co.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regenxbio Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics

uniQure N.V. Voyager Therapeutics

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 9.20 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 54.39 Billion CAGR CAGR of 23.12% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Dynamics

In 2023, the intravenous segment was the largest in the global gene therapy market with 75%. Intravenous administration is highly effective because it delivers treatments directly to the bloodstream. The rapid and widespread delivery is thus effective for all types of conditions, making intravenous administration highly effective for gene therapies. Additionally, advancements in vector design and delivery have made intravenous administration the preferred approach in many gene therapies. Thus, intravenous administration is the segment leader with substantial growth during the forecast period. Within North America, the United States accounted for a substantial market share.

Gene Therapy Market Key Segmentation:

By Indication



Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Inherited Retinal Disease

Large B-cell lymphoma

Melanoma (lesions)

Beta-Thalassemia Major/SCD

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Others

By Route of Administration



Intravenous Others

By Vector Type



Lentivirus, AAV

RetroVirus & gamma RetroVirus

Modified Herpes Simplex Virus Adenovirus & Others

Regional Insights

In 2023, North America holds 31% of the total worldwide market share. The United States dominates the market in North America. The market is being driven by an increasing number of government investments in the gene therapy sector, advancements in gene therapy research and development, and the growing prevalence of target diseases. For instance, according to an article by the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated in December 2021, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a genetic disorder affecting about 1 in every 10,000 individuals and is considered one of the deadliest rare diseases. These figures indicate a significant demand for gene therapy in the United States. Additionally, in May 2022, the FDA approved Evrysdi, a drug for treating spinal muscular atrophy in children under two months old. Evrysdi is an SMN-enhancing therapy designed to enhance the operation of the SMN2 gene. Such product approvals in the region have been fueling the growth of the market.

Recent Developments



Biogen, Inc. and Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. announced the closure of their gene therapy business in January 2024. The major focus of the business was the development of Adeno-associated viruses-based vectors. This will go a long way in fuelling the demand for gene therapies in the years to come.

The Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products approved Libmeldy for metachromatic leukodystrophy, which is a Nordic gene therapy product in December 2023. VYJUVEK, which is a gene therapy for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa treatment from Krystal Biotech, Inc. was approved in the United States in May 2023.

Key Takeaways



The global gene therapy market is dominated by the intravenous segment in 2023, acquiring a 75% share of the market. Intravenous administration is the most effective in delivering treatments directly into the bloodstream which ensures immediate and uniform distribution of drugs throughout the body. In terms of the North American market for gene therapy, the United States is the leader due to its government investments, improved research and development, and high penetration of target diseases like spinal muscular atrophy.

