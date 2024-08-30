Data Historian Market To Reach USD 2.26 Billion By 2032 Driven By Growing Demand For Data-Driven Decision Making | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing Demand for Real-Time Data Analysis and Predictive Maintenance Accelerate the Growth of the Data Historian Market Pune, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Historian Size Analysis: “ The Data Historian Market was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.26 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 6.54% from 2024 to 2032. ” Market analysis The Data Historian Market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by the increasing demand for real-time data analytics, predictive maintenance, and the widespread adoption of cloud technologies. Data historian systems, specialized software designed to capture, store, and analyze time-series data from industrial processes, are becoming essential for industries such as oil & gas, manufacturing, and utilities. These systems enable organizations to optimize operations, minimize downtime, and make informed decisions by leveraging historical and real-time data. The supply chain for data historian solutions is robust, with a variety of vendors offering both cloud-based and on-premises options. The growing integration with IoT platforms and advanced analytics tools further enhances the capabilities of data historians, making them indispensable for modern industrial operations. As industries continue to digitize and adopt Industry 4.0 practices, the demand for data historian solutions is expected to rise significantly, particularly in regions with strong industrial bases.





Inductive Automation,

Inductive Automation, LLC,

ABB,

InfluxData Inc.,

SORBA.ai,,

AVEVA,

Rockwell Automation,

PTC,

Honeywell,

Siemens,

IBM,

Emerson, Open Automation Software Data Historian Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.29 Bn Market Size by 2032 USD 2.29 Bn CAGR CAGR of 6.54% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . The growing importance of historian data process among oil, gas, and utilities Sectors.

. The increase in demand for software in the industrial sector for recording and saving production and process data.

Segment Analysis

By Type

The services segment dominated the Data Historian Market in 2023, capturing 51.4% of the global revenue. The services segment is essential for efficiently managing and accessing extensive time-series data from industrial processes. It plays a pivotal role in ensuring high-speed data collection and seamless integration with advanced analytics and IoT platforms .

By Deployment

The cloud segment held the largest market share of about 43.2% in 2023. Cloud-based data historian solutions are becoming increasingly popular due to their scalability, flexibility, and ability to manage vast amounts of data. The seamless integration of cloud-based data historians with other cloud services, including data analysis and visualization tools, has further fueled demand.

By Enterprise Size

In 2023, the large enterprises segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share 46.73%. Large enterprises benefit from centralized data management systems that aggregate and organize historical data from diverse sources.

By End-User

The oil & gas segment dominated the market in 2023 with the largest revenue share 34.5%. Data historians are integral to the oil & gas industry, providing solutions for capturing, storing, and analyzing vast amounts of operational data.

Data Historian Market Segmentation:

By Type



Software

Services

By Deployment

Cloud On-premises

By Enterprise Size



Small And Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

By End-use



Oil & Gas

Marine

Chemicals And Petrochemicals

Metal and Mining

Power & Utility Others

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share 31.7% of the Data Historian Market in 2023, driven by the widespread adoption of advanced technologies and the presence of major industry players. The region's strong industrial base, particularly in the manufacturing and energy sectors, has led to a significant demand for data historian solutions. Companies like Honeywell and GE Digital are at the forefront, providing innovative historian platforms that support complex data management needs across various industries. The growing focus on regulatory compliance and the need for real-time data analytics further contribute to the market's dominance in this region.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the fastest growth in the Data Historian Market during the forecast period. This growth is largely attributed to the rapid industrialization and digital transformation initiatives in countries like China, India, and Japan. The increasing adoption of IoT and AI technologies in manufacturing and utilities is driving the demand for data historian solutions. Companies in the region are increasingly implementing historian systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency, and enhance decision-making processes, positioning Asia-Pacific as a key growth region in the market.

Recent Developments



June 2024: OSIsoft launched its latest version of the PI System, incorporating advanced AI-driven analytics for enhanced data historian capabilities.

March 2024: AVEVA introduced a cloud-based historian solution, aimed at improving scalability and data accessibility for large enterprises.

November 2023: Honeywell released the Experion PKS, a new process historian with integrated cybersecurity features to protect critical industrial data.

September 2023: Siemens expanded its SIMATIC Historian portfolio with a new edge computing capability, allowing for real-time data processing at the source.

July 2023: AspenTech launched Aspen InfoPlus.21 (IP.21) Version 11, featuring enhanced predictive maintenance functionalities. April 2023: GE Digital introduced Proficy Historian 9.0, focusing on faster data retrieval speeds and improved visualization tools.

Key Takeaways



The Data Historian Market is set to grow significantly, driven by the need for real-time data analysis and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

North America remains the leading region, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing market. Recent developments in the market highlight the ongoing innovation and adoption of cloud-based and AI-driven historian solutions.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Data Historian Market Segmentation, By Type

8. Data Historian Market Segmentation, By Deployment

9. Data Historian Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size

10. Data Historian Market Segmentation, By End-Use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

