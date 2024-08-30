Hydrogel Market To Reach USD 50.0 Billion By 2032 Driven By Rising Awareness Regarding Healthcare And Personal Hygiene | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising Demand and Innovations in Drug Delivery and Environmental Applications Driving Hydrogel Growth Austin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider Research, The Hydrogel Market Size was valued at USD 28.4 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 50.0 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2024-2032. Continuous innovation and diversified applications push hydrogel markets to a growth trajectory that is enormous in its capacity. It has also encouraged more by companies in developing hydrogels with unique properties like biocompatibility, biodegradability, and environmental responsiveness. In April 2024, a breakthrough came when scientists from IISc designed a novel hydrogel capable of effectively removing microplastics from water. This innovation underlines the growth of hydrogel applications for environmental protection, particularly in regard to water pollution issues.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 28.4 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 50.0 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.5% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments .By Product (Semi Crystalline Buttons, Amorphous Gels, Impregnated Gauze, Films & Matrices, Hydrogel Sheets)

.By Raw Material (Natural, Synthetic, Hybrid)

.By Composition (Polyacrylate, Polyacrylamide, Silicon, Agar, Others)

.By Form (Amorphous, Crystalline, Semi-crystalline)

.By Application (Wound Care, Contact Lens, Drug Delivery, Agriculture, Personal Care & Hygiene, Tissue Engineering, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Company Profiles Ashland Global Holdings Inc, Cardinal Health, Essity, Inc, 3M Company, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Medline Industries, Paul Hartmann, Procyon Corporation, Smith & Nephew, The Cooper Companies and other key players Key Drivers . Rising Demand for Advanced Wound Care Solutions Boosts Hydrogel Market Growth

. Increasing Use of Hydrogels in Drug Delivery Systems Drives Market Expansion

Segment Analysis

Semi-crystalline hydrogel dominated the Hydrogel Market in 2023, accounting for around 50% . The segment holds the leading market position because semi-crystalline hydrogels combine properties such as flexibility and transparency of amorphous with enhanced mechanical strength and thermal stability of crystalline forms. As examples, in medical applications such as wound dressing, semi-crystalline hydrogels show better moisture retention and structural integrity to make dressings for cases where a trade-off has to be made between softness and durability. In the case of drug delivery systems, semi-crystalline hydrogels provide medication with better opportunities for prolonged, controlled release-a requirement in most of these treatments. Application versatility and increased performance from semi-crystalline hydrogels substantially accounts for their leading position in the market.

Recent Developments

August 2024: UK scientists have created a hydrogel fridge-free storage system to preserve critical medications at room temperature, reducing reliance on refrigeration and expanding access to it in places lacking consistent cold storage facilities.

July 2024: Scientists have introduced a new injectable hydrogel that stimulates the growth of tissue repair for increased healing of damaged spinal tissue and can transform approaches to these injuries in regenerative medicine.

Regional Analysis

North America dominated and accounted for revenue share of over 35% in the Hydrogel Market in 2023. This is due to excellent infrastructure in health care, vast investments in research and development, and headquarters of key companies that produce hydrogels. The US has been for some time now one of the forerunners in hydrogel innovation due to a variety of universities and research institutions in the country. For example, most of the recent advances in hydrogel-based tissue repair materials emanated from studies conducted in the U.S., which underlined the leading position of the region concerning medical applications. In addition, the North American market is endowed with a favorable regulatory regime that encourages companies to develop and market new hydrogel products, further bolstering its leading position in the market.

Key Takeaways:



Key growth drivers are medical applications in wound care and in controlled drug delivery.

New sustainable hydrogel materials are finding more and more environmental applications, such as in water purification.

North America dominates owing to a strong R&D and a healthcare sector. Different market trends are becoming influenced by the growing demands of the biodegradable hydrogels.

