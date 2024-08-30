Additional Cranes Will Boost Capacity, Economic Prosperity For Port Saint John

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The additional equipment will increase terminal capacity and set new standards for economic growth along Canada's eastern seaboard.

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World , a global leader in logistics and solutions, and Saint John will welcome two additional cranes to the terminal before the end of the year. Marking another milestone in the port's ongoing modernization, the cranes will enhance operational capacity, drive economic growth, and increase competitiveness in Port Saint John.

The cranes will arrive from the Port of Virginia, joining the four existing cranes to bring the total number to six, the most quay cranes ever at Port Saint John. They are expected to be operational in early 2025.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said:“The addition of these two cranes will significantly boost our terminal's capacity and efficiency, allowing us to handle larger vessels and ultimately more cargo – which directly benefits the local economy. We look forward to welcoming these additional cranes as they will make a real difference in our ability to serve our customers and further enhance Saint John's position as an essential East Coast container destination.”

The incoming cranes are larger than the existing cranes. With an outreach of 65 metres, the cranes can reach up to 24 containers wide and are capable of servicing vessels with a capacity greater than 10,000 TEUs. The two existing container cranes have an outreach of 57.9 metres and can reach up to 21 containers wide. The lift height of the cranes is also greater, reaching 40.4 metres, a 5.4-metre increase.

By accommodating larger vessels and more cargo, the larger cranes will significantly boost terminal throughput and, by extension, contribute more substantially to regional prosperity.

Craig Bell Estabrooks, President and CEO of Port Saint John, said:“The arrival of two post-Panamax cranes in 2023 were a symbolic manifestation of a decades' worth of work on our waterfront. We're now on the verge of another major milestone: the arrival of additional cranes that will once again transform our waterfront and prove the true value of our $250 million in infrastructure investments.”

Jack Keir, Chair, Port Saint John Board of Directors , said:“The buzz created by the DP World crane arrival in 2023 caused genuine excitement in our city. Saint Johners understand how monumental this kind of private partner backing is for growth in our community.”

