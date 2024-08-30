Entitle (A Beyondtrust Company) Selected As 2024 SC Awards Finalist

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



BeyondTrust Entitle named Best Identity Management Solution finalist for the 2024 SC Awards Prestigious award recognizes solutions that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in advancing information security

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to PrivilegeTM, today announced that its Entitle product has been recognized as a 2024 SC Award finalist in the Best Identity Management Solution Award category. The prestigious award recognizes the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in advancing the security of information security.

BeyondTrust Entitle is a pioneering privilege management solution that reduces standing access by up to 91% by discovering, managing, and automating just-in-time (JIT) access and modern identity governance and administration (IGA) across the entire cloud estate. Entitle enhances a customer's ability to provision user access to sensitive data and cloud resources on a time-bounded and“as-needed” basis. While regulations and industry best practices are moving towards zero-standing privileges (vs. permanent privileged access), companies have struggled to implement JIT with existing tools, particularly in cloud and hybrid environments. Entitle solves this issue with its automated provisioning workflows, self-serve access requests, and 150+ integrations across IaaS/PaaS platforms and SaaS apps.

Celebrating its 27th year, the SC Awards received a remarkable number of entries across 34 specialty categories, with many notable companies earning nominations for their leadership and commitment to cybersecurity. Entries for the SC Awards were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, including cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance community from sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.

“The finalists for the 2024 SC Awards truly represent the forefront of cybersecurity innovation and leadership,” said Tom Spring, Editorial Director at SC Media.“These solutions, organizations, and professionals have demonstrated outstanding capabilities in addressing today's complex and ever-changing threat landscape. We are proud to recognize their contributions to the cybersecurity community.”

“We are honored to be recognized as a SC Awards finalist as an innovative identity management solution,” said Marc Maiffret, CTO at BeyondTrust.“The addition of Entitle to our platform of industry-leading products is a crucial component in our fight to ensure customers can protect all Paths to PrivilegeTM, and underscores BeyondTrust's leadership in the identity and access management space.”

Over the coming week, the SC Media editorial team will provide in-depth coverage of BeyondTrust, including a featured profile on the SC Media website and promotion across their social media. Winners of the 2024 SC Awards will be announced on September 17, 2024.

