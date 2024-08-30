Reversinglabs Selected As A 2024 SC Awards Finalist

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ReversingLabs Spectra AssureTM Recognized for Best Security Solution

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, today announced that RL Spectra Assure has been recognized as a 2024 finalist in the Software Chain Security Solution category for the 2024 SC Media's SC Awards. Celebrating its 27th year, the SC Awards recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in advancing the security of information security.



With software supply chain attacks increasing more than 1000% over the last three years, organizations are alarmingly unprepared. Spectra Assure sees and stops software supply chain attacks, going beyond traditional legacy AST tools to find malware, tampering, unauthorized changes in software behaviors, signature issues, exposed secrets, and other threats because it analyzes the entire software binary - the proprietary, commercial, open-source code, and artifacts included in the build.

Featuring the industry's only AI-driven complex binary analysis, RL Spectra Assure does what other application security tools cannot-it identifies risks and threats for even large, gigabyte-size applications in minutes, without the need for source code.

RL recently introduced the Spectra Assure SAFE report as a part of RL Spectra Assure. The Spectra Assure SAFE report provides the most comprehensive SBOM and risk assessment of any application. The SAFE report also brings transparency and visibility to software supply chains' key stakeholders - software development teams, cybersecurity leaders, and risk managers - because it can be securely shared between software vendors and purchasing organizations.

“The finalists for the 2024 SC Awards truly represent the forefront of cybersecurity innovation and leadership,” said Tom Spring, Editorial Director at SC Media.“These solutions, organizations, and professionals have demonstrated outstanding capabilities in addressing today's complex and ever-changing threat landscape. We are proud to recognize their contributions to the cybersecurity community.”

“The SC Awards have recognized the best, most innovative people, products, and companies in cybersecurity for the past 27 years, and it's an honor to be named a finalist,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO of ReversingLabs.“This recognition of RL Spectra Assure illustrates our commitment to delivering unparalleled protection against software supply chain attacks for software producers, as well as providing the necessary critical risk analysis for enterprise software buyers. By conducting a complete analysis of an entire software package, Spectra Assure gives organizations the trust needed to deploy software with confidence.”

The SC Awards were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, including cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance community from sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.

Over the coming week, the SC Media editorial team will provide in-depth coverage of ReversingLabs, including a featured profile on the SC Media website and promotion across their social media. Winners of the 2024 SC Awards will be announced on September 17, 2024.

Find ReversingLabs and the full list of finalists here . For additional details on ReversingLabs Spectra Assure software supply chain security solution, click here .

