No. 8/2024 - Managers' Transactions


8/30/2024 9:16:21 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 30 August 2024
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 8/2024

Managers' transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 30 August 2024.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name: Jarosław Lipiński
Reason for the notification:
Position/status: CEO in Cemat A/S
Initial notification/Amendment: Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name: Cemat A/S
LEI: 213800899MWAZT9KQZ78
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares
Identification code: ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares
Price(s): DKK 0.98330365
Volume (s): 92.997
Aggregated information:
  • Aggregated volume
92.997
  • Price
DKK 91,444.29, equivalent to DKK 0.98330365 per share
Date of the transaction: 29 August 2024
Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment

  • Announcement no. 8 - 30.08.2024

